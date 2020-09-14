Snowflake, which provides a cloud-based data warehousing platform, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Monday.



The San Mateo, CA-based company now plans to raise $2.9 billion by offering 28 million shares at a price range of $100 to $110. The company had previously filed to offer the same number of shares at a range of $75 to $85. At the midpoint of the revised range, Snowflake will raise 31% more in proceeds than previously anticipated to command a fully diluted market value of $37.0 billion.



Snowflake was founded in 2012 and booked $403 million in revenue for the 12 months ended July 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SNOW. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, Citi, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities and Truist Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of September 14, 2020.



The article The SNOWstorm gets bigger: Snowflake increases range to $100 to $110 ahead of $2.9 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



