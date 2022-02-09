Commodities

The snack look - Greggs and Primark to launch fashion range

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

British baker and fast-food chain Greggs has teamed up with fast fashion retailer Primark to launch a clothing line.

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British baker and fast-food chain Greggs GRG.L has teamed up with fast fashion retailer Primark to launch a clothing line.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said a partnership deal with Primark will see Greggs branded merchandise, including hoodies, available at 60 Primark stores across the United Kingdom from Feb. 19.

"For the first time in Greggs' 83-year history you will officially be able to wear your Sausage Roll-loving heart on your sleeve and look like a snack thanks to our incredible new clothing range," Greggs said.

The partnership will also see Greggs open a 130-seat "Tasty by Greggs" cafe in Primark's flagship store in Birmingham on Feb. 12.

A boutique pop-up store in Soho, central London, will preview the clothing collection from Feb. 17.

Greggs has recovered well after its business model was initially hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month it raised its full-year profit outlook.

Primark is owned by Associated British Foods ABF.L.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular