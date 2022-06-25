The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now and Hold Forever

In this type of market, even $50 can get you amazing stocks that could seriously explode over time. If you have many years ahead of you, investing now can reward you later. If you have $50 a month to invest, it can seriously add up with compounding. In a very simplified example, adding $50 a month and assuming 10% interest can turn your investment into six figures in just over 30 years.

Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), and Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) are some excellent choices that have the potential to be multibaggers.

1. A huge, untapped market

The world keeps getting smaller and more connected, and companies are grabbing the chance to market their products globally. One company that's making that happen is Global-e, which provides cross-border payments and delivery solutions for international e-commerce.

Global-e went public just over a year ago and opened the first day of trading at $24, skyrocketing to a high of $83 before plunging to its current price of about $22. Even at what seems to be a low price, it still sports a high valuation of more than 11 times trailing 12-month sales. It's a growth stock, with a growth stock valuation, despite being down more than 60% this year.

But the growth story is compelling. It works with e-commerce giant Shopify, in addition to many other clients like Adidas and luxury conglomerate LVMH. In a move announced just this week, it's acquiring rival Borderfree from shipping company Pitney Bowes. Sales are swelling, up 65% over last year in the 2022 first quarter. As with many new growth companies, it's nowhere near profitable. The net loss ballooned from $1.7 million last year to $54 million this year in the first quarter. The company is heavily investing in its product and marketing. These types of companies have fallen out of favor with the market, but at this price, it's a fairly low-risk investment with a high potential for rewards if you can handle the risk.

2. A smart Warren Buffett call

One of Warren Buffett's new positions that was disclosed in the first quarter filing for his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, is Ally Financial. Ally is a fintech company that has an auto-lending unit, an online bank, an investment service, and other financial products.

The company increased its customer base to 2.5 million as of the end of the first quarter, 8% more than last year, with $142.5 billion in deposits, $3 billion more than last year. Investing accounts increased 7% over last year, and customer assets in Ally rose 10%. Active credit card customers increased 73%, and credit card loan balances were up 93% over last year. It also posted an impressive 18% return on common equity.

As a modern fintech company, it might be hard to believe that Ally has been around since 1919. That gives it a solid footing while it embarks on embracing technology and offering new products that fit with its goal of "doing it right."

As you might expect from a Buffett-backed company, Ally is trading at a super-low valuation of only four times trailing 12-month earnings and less than one times tangible book value. Even better, it pays a growing dividend that yields 3.6% at the current price, more than double the S&P average. Down 25% this year, Ally looks like a screaming buy.

3. The new way to shop for high fashion

Revolve Group is part of the reason that mega-mall companies like Macy's, Nordstrom, and Gap are having such a hard time. It's the future of fashion, combining aggressive data collection, artificial intelligence, and social media to serve customers what they want in the way they want to receive it.

This winning model has helped the company's sales skyrocket while it increases earnings. Sales increased 58% year over year in the first quarter, and net income inched forward slightly, which is impressive considering the macroeconomic challenges that present headwinds to profitability. Growth in active customers accelerated, and sales from its ultra-luxury brand FWRD increased 71%.

With retail spending coming under attack from inflation, the second quarter may paint a different picture. There may be short-term pressures to contend with that are likely to hurt the company should the economy slide into recession. Those fears are driving down the share price despite the phenomenal performance. But in the long term, the opportunity here is huge.

In the meantime, Revolve stock's price has dipped to about $30 per share and is down nearly 50% this year. Shares trade at a low 22 times forward one-year earnings, and this stock offers the potential for explosive gains.

