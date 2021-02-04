The Small, Little-Known ETF Ideally Placed for Four Years of Joe Biden

Once the result of the 2020 Presidential election became known, there was a lot of debate about what a Biden administration would mean for stocks. Unsurprisingly, most people’s views on that subject divided on party lines. Some were convinced that there would be a market collapse inevitably following a Biden win, while others focused on the chances of more stimulus that would boost stocks. There was, however, one sector in which everyone agreed major changes were coming: Energy.

We were told that a Biden administration would kill the U.S. oil industry and the whole energy sector would be devastated. At this admittedly early stage, the problem with that thinking is that energy isn’t going the way conventional wisdom predicted. Take a look at the chart for the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (XLE) since the election:

That doesn’t look like a devastated sector to me.

I fact, as I pointed out on inauguration day, the whole "Biden hates oil and therefore oil stocks are going down in price" argument is fundamentally wrong. Biden and those like him don’t hate oil, they hate the environmental damage that oil can do if unregulated. That is an entirely different thing with different implications. Second, in case it isn't blindingly obvious, the world still needs oil, and it will be produced no matter what. Given that, the most likely thing for an environmentally-minded White House to do is not to ban oil or fracking and disadvantage America internationally; it is just to regulate fossil fuel companies. In other words, to make them clean up their own mess.

That is where the opportunity lies for investors. Oil companies can derive some benefit in the short-term if oil prices rise in response to output restrictions, and solar and wind energy companies will eventually benefit from the shift away from fossil fuels, assuming they aren’t overtaken by some new technology. Environmental services companies, firms that perform clean up services and advise on the impact of new regulations, on the other hand, are already hot and are going to see a significant boost to their business over the next four years.

The problem is that environmental services is actually quite a crowded sector, with a lot of potential but is already coming off a four-year period when environmental protection just wasn’t a thing. There are dozens of companies in the field, and even in a boom time, not all of them will prosper. That makes it tempting to stick with the large, established, already-profitable companies like Clean Harbors (CLH) or a contracting company like Tetra Tech (TTEK).

That is the safe strategy and I certainly wouldn’t discourage anyone from taking that route, but there is a case to be made for investing in some of the smaller, newer companies. If environmental services is a boom area, some of them will swing from operating losses to profits, and that could prompt some massive gains. It would be a shame to miss out on that when it comes.

So, while I am generally more of a fan of single stocks versus funds, in this case I believe the best strategy is to look at an ETF that covers the industry. There are a few broad-based engineering and industrial funds that include some environmental services stocks, but for a pure play, the VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX), shown in the above chart, is your best bet. There are some disadvantages to this approach. To wit, the ETF is small, with only $42 million under management, it has a relatively high expense ratio at 0.55%, and sees low trading volume, all usually negatives for an ETF. However, choices are very limited here and given the potential, it is worth taking a chance even with those downsides.

The main thing is, though, whether you look for individual stocks or buy the ETF, an investment in environmental services makes perfect sense with Joe Biden as President. After four years of minimal regulation, the outlook for oil, natural gas and coal companies is now complicated. Advice on the new regulations and help with both compliance and cleanup are going to be in demand, and that means there is money to be made.

