The Skinny On Novo Nordisk: Weight-Loss Meds Make Big Pharma A Big Foe For Food Industry

The introduction of Novo Nordisk A/S‘s (NYSE:NVO) groundbreaking weight-loss treatments Wegovy and Ozempic are sending ripples through the food industry.

CEOs from across industries are seeking insights from Novo Nordisk, indicating a widespread concern about the potential shifts in consumer behavior these drugs might bring on food appetite.

As Bloomberg reported Thursday, “a couple of CEOs” from food companies have called Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, Novo’s chief executive, highlighting worries surrounding the rapid advancement and adoption of these treatments.

The GLP-1 class of drugs, to which Wegovy belongs, promises weight loss outcomes that were once only possible through surgical intervention. This medication replicates the action of the GLP-1 hormone naturally produced in the intestines, sending signals to the brain to indicate satiety.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S have risen by 72% over the past year, with the Danish pharma giant breaking the $500-billion-valuation milestone.

Shifting Trends In The Food Industry

According to Kiran Aziz, the head of responsible investments at KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, Novo Nordisk is poised to drive significant shifts, impacting not only the food and beverage sector but also influencing a broad spectrum of health-related stocks within the obesity industry

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), among others, have already observed changes in consumer purchasing patterns, with the former noting a dip in food consumption among customers on these medications, and the latter adapting its product lines towards healthier products.

A Morgan Stanley’s analysis suggests a possible decline in the consumption of fizzy soft drinks, baked goods and salty snacks by up to 3% by 2035.

A detailed October report by Bank of America analysts, led by Geoff Meacham, sparked significant discussion by projecting potential downturns in sales across industries such as snack foods, dining, tobacco, gaming, clothing and food retail due to diminishing consumer cravings.

This team highlighted that while the substantial weight loss achieved through GLP-1 medications is likely to spur strong demand, there are secondary effects, notably decreased appetite and a reduction in cravings or addictive behaviors, suggesting wide-ranging implications on consumer patterns.

The anticipated change in consumer habits towards healthier lifestyles and reduced consumption of traditional snack foods and beverages is prompting companies to reassess their product portfolios and market strategies.

Bank of America’s findings also revealed that while Walmart observed a decrease in food purchases among GLP-1 users, there was a concurrent rise in sales of health and fitness-related products, like yoga mats and athletic wear, particularly among women.

Danone, known for its popular yogurt brands, anticipates a boost from the GLP-1 category, as these individuals tend to seek out high-protein, low-fat options, according to Danone’s CFO, Juergen Esser. Similarly, Nestle is developing products that align with the dietary needs of those on weight-loss medications, aiming to preserve lean muscle mass amid weight loss.

Weight-Loss Drugs: Demand Outweighs Supply

Looking ahead, Novo Nordisk plans to expand its production capabilities through a partnership with Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), aiming to make obesity medications accessible to a wider audience, not just the affluent.

“Demand is much bigger than what we can supply today,” stated CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, envisioning a future where these treatments are broadly available.

Jorgensen also sees the entry of competitors like Eli Lilly Company Inc. (NYSE:LLY) into the weight-loss market not as a threat but as an opportunity to enhance the overall demand for obesity treatment coverage, benefiting the sector at large.

Read now: US Stocks On Backfoot Amid Overbought Levels, S&P 500 Eyes Break Above 5K: Analyst Sees ‘Dramatically Higher’ Market Surge From Rally This Year

Photo: Unsplash

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.