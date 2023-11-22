The Single Best Thing To Buy on Black Friday in 2023

Black Friday is almost here, which means major retailers are gearing up to offer incredible deals on tech devices, appliances, clothing and more. With so many sales happening all at once, it can be overwhelming trying to determine what you should buy. After evaluating the upcoming deals and discounts at popular retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart, one particular product category stands out as the smartest buy this Black Friday — laptops.

Take a Look: Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Laptops are notoriously expensive purchases, so Black Friday presents a rare opportunity to score major savings on these indispensable devices. Here are three of the best Black Friday laptop deals.

Best Overall Laptop Deal

Best Buy is rolling out fantastic laptop deals for Black Friday, but one, in particular, stands out as an unbeatable value. According to Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA, “You can score a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 with a touchscreen and the Intel Evo Core i7 for $999.99 (originally $1,549.99). This is a steal for this device.”

This Samsung Galaxy Book 3 deal makes for an exceptionally worthwhile Black Friday buy. With robust specs like 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a touchscreen display, it’s a powerful and versatile laptop great for work, play and everything in between. Marked down $550 from its original price, this is a deep discount on a laptop with stellar reviews.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Best Budget Laptop Deal

Amazon is offering major markdowns on laptops for Black Friday, but the ACEMAGIC 15.6-inch laptop deal stands out in particular. Ordinarily priced at $1,299.99, it’s on sale this year for just $359.99. “That’s a 72% discount, making it one of the best deals out there,” said Landau.

While the ACEMAGIC brand may not be as recognizable as Samsung or Apple, this deal is appealing because of the huge discount. Landau rightly pointed out, “It should be noted that the brand is not as well-known, so take that into account before indulging in this deal in case you’re concerned about tech support availability.”

The specs, including a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, are solid for the price. For bargain hunters less concerned with brand reputation, however, the technical specifications and price reduction make this laptop a can’t-miss deal.

Best Apple Laptop Deal

Finding deals on Apple products is notoriously difficult, which is why Walmart’s Black Friday discount on a 13.3-inch MacBook Air bundle is too good to ignore. As Landau said, “Starting on Nov. 22, you can score a restored 13.3-inch MacBook Air bundle including a wireless mouse, black case and a pair of Bluetooth earbuds for only $399.” For devotees of Apple laptops, this will undoubtedly be the single best Black Friday deal this year.

Even without the extras, a MacBook Air for $399 would be an unbelievable bargain. But Walmart sweetens this already amazing deal by adding in a wireless mouse, laptop case and Bluetooth earbuds, all for the same $399 price.

“Apple laptops are great for education and general everyday use, so this is really a steal — especially with all of the extra goodies you get!” said Landau.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy on Black Friday in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.