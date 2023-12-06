The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club This December

Sam’s Club members have more than a few items vying for their attention, and wallets, this December.

GOBankingRates spoke to a Sam’s Club representative to learn more about which items should definitely be added to your cart. Some of these items are going viral or trending in popularity with members and all items mentioned have price tags you can’t pass up. See if you agree with these runner-ups and the winner of the best thing to buy at Sam’s Club.

Runner-Up: KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer receives an honorable runner-up mention thanks to being $100 off. Originally priced at $379.98, it’s $279.98 now through Dec. 26.

The $100 discount is applicable to the full spectrum of KitchenAid mixer colors including empire red, mineral water, black matte, blue velvet and contour silver. The mixer also has an overwhelming amount of positive customer reviews with 254 five-star reviews out of 284 total reviews.

Runner-Up: Southwest Airlines $500 Email Delivery Gift Card

According to the Sam’s Club representative, the Southwest Airlines $500 Email Delivery Gift Card has been a very popular deal with members this month.

This is likely thanks to its $449.99 pricing, allowing members to save $50 on their purchase. As a holiday gift, it’s perfect for surprising just about anyone in your life by giving the gift of a destination. Plus, it does not have any fees or an expiration date.

Winner: Member’s Mark 24 Champagne Didier Dumond Brut (750 ml)

Cheers! Member’s Mark 24 Champagne Didier Dumond Brut is gaining a steady fanbase on Instagram and other social media platforms thanks to its great taste and price.

The Instagram handle Sam’s Club Savings recently posted a Reel discussing how they conducted a blind taste test of the Member’s Mark champagne versus a $65 bottle of champagne. Of the six people who did the blind taste test, four thought the Member’s Mark champagne was more expensive.

“Each bottle is $19.98 with the taste of high-end champagne,” the Sam’s Club representative told GOBankingRates. “Perfect for serving at your holiday party or as a hostess gift.”

