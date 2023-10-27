Shoppers heading to Costco this November have more than a few must-haves to pick up from the warehouse club. The holidays, and winter weather season, are right around the corner and Costco members will want to stock up on essentials ranging from cleaning supplies to cooking supplies.

Depending on your household needs, some shoppers might choose one of our runner-up items or beeline for the winning item, which has been going viral online thanks to its price point and functionality. See if you agree that this is the single best thing to buy at Costco this November.

Runner-up: Home and Body Holiday Wishes Hand Soap

If you have a lengthy guest list attending your Thanksgiving meal or are looking for festive stocking stuffers, Costco members should consider adding Home and Body Holiday Wishes Hand Soap to their shopping carts. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, said there’s a special incentive for in-store shoppers who do it.

According to Ramhold, in-store Costco shoppers can get a four-pack of these winter scented hand soaps for just $9.99 from November 24 to November 27 as part of Costco’s holiday savings event. Members may also shop online and buy an eight-pack of these soaps for $34.99 now or with additional savings during Black Friday.

Runner-up: Starbucks Organic Winter Blend Whole Bean Coffee

Greet the upcoming daylight saving time change with delicious Starbucks Organic Winter Blend Whole Bean Coffee.

Starting October 25 through November 19, Ramhold said this coffee will be $5 off its original price of $31.99. This means Costco members will pay $26.99 for a 2.5-pound package of this seasonal coffee.

Winner: over&back Open Kitchen 2-Piece Bakeware Set

Savvy Costco shoppers have likely seen or heard their social media feeds raving about over&back’s Open Kitchen 2-Piece Bakeware Set. A post from @costcosisters on Instagram described the oven-to-table set as perfect for the holiday hosting season.

An over&back representative told GOBankingRates the two-piece set costs $18.99 in-store. They also come in two colors: classic white or a simple blue and white. While the set isn’t available to purchase online from the Costco website, shoppers are heading to Costco stores to buy the sets while they’re still in stock to serve up holiday casseroles, oven baked French toast and more sumptuous meals everyone will love.

Speaking of casseroles, Costco is currently selling over&back’s 2-piece Casserole Set online for $24.99. Get it while it’s still available this November!

