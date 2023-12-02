The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This December

There’s no shortage of great deals at Costco this December. From electronics to pantry essentials, Costco members will find steep discounts across almost every department.

GOBankingRates spoke to several shopping experts to determine the best Costco buys and their picks reflected some of the warehouse club’s hidden sale gems. See if you agree with the runner-ups and winner as the single best thing to buy at Costco.

Runner-Up: Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker is one of Costco’s holiday deals this month. Costco members receive $30 off the original price and only pay $99.99.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, said this is an excellent price for anyone planning to host a holiday party or if you want to listen to your favorite holiday music. Ramhold highlights some of the Bose speaker’s features as being worth the price tag including offering up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. This positions the speaker as ideal for indoor and outdoor use and the duration of an entire holiday party.

Runner-Up: Eddie Bauer Ladies’ Mid-Length Down Parka

Costco has lots of affordably priced winter clothing, particularly the Eddie Bauer Ladies’ Mid-Length Down Parka which has a $36.99 price tag.

Aside from beating the cold weather this season, Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, said this parka is an excellent deal compared to similar coats for sale on the Eddie Bauer website.

Landau uses the example of the Eddie Bauer Women’s Cirruslite Down Parka. Currently, this parka is on sale for $99 compared to its original price of $179. However, Landau said Costco shoppers only pay $36.99 on a similar style and are able to get more than half off just by shopping at Costco.

Winner: Delsey 2-Piece Hardside Trunk Set

Marie Clark is the managing editor of CostContessa where she writes about new products and finds at Costco. For Clark, this month’s standout buy is the Delsey 2-Piece Hardside Trunk Set. Costco members will receive $40 off the original listed price now through Dec. 24.

Clark’s family takes Delsey suitcases on their vacations and Clark is a big fan of Delsey’s durable and reliable luggage, from the wheels to the zipper.

“As frequent travelers who swear by Delsey, we’re thrilled about the $40 off sale on this set,” said Clark. “Snagging a two-piece hard side luggage set of this caliber for just $139.99 is a steal.”

