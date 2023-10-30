The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi This November

Aldi shoppers have more than a few great deals vying for their attention in November.

In October, Aldi announced it was cutting prices by up to 50% on select seasonal items and staple ingredients. This includes baking essentials like butter and pumpkin pie mix, charcuterie fixings and ingredients for seasonal side dishes to accompany your holiday feast, such as brioche rolls and fresh cranberries.

Find Out: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store

And More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Given all of the fantastic deals, it’s not easy to narrow it down to one winning item, but that’s exactly what GOBankingRates did — coupled with some expert insight. Let’s see what the absolute best buy is at Aldi this November.

Runner-up: Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust

Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust is one of the items on Aldi’s reduced-price list. Originally $2.49, Aldi shoppers pay $1.79 for a box of two crusts in November.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews, highly recommends stocking up on these at their lower price. Any you don’t plan to immediately use should be frozen.

Related: Don’t Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

“These are such an excellent shortcut for making things like pumpkin and pecan pie without having to make a crust from scratch,” Ramhold said, “or even making a double crust apple or savory pie with your Thanksgiving leftovers. If you buy enough, you can easily get through the entirety of the holiday season without having to purchase more.”

Winner: Aldi’s Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc

Some of Aldi’s reduced-price items for charcuterie boards include prosciutto, cornichons, scalloped crackers, sharp cheddar and baking brie. While these deals are all fantastic and should not be missed, we’re missing a certain BFF to charcuterie boards everywhere: wine.

There are more than a few reasons that the Aldi-exclusive Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc is ranked as the single best thing to buy at Aldi in November.

Each bottle is priced at $7.99, making it a comfortable price point for shoppers who need to bring a last-minute wine to a holiday dinner or Friendsgiving potluck. This dry white wine, with aromas of grapefruit and citrus, also pairs well with most dishes including duck, chicken, pork and charcuterie boards.

As a bonus, this wine has a massive fan base. About 40,000 shoppers voted Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc as a 2023 Product of The Year winner.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi This November

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.