The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi in January 2024

It’s not hard for Aldi shoppers to find more than a few items to splurge on every month. This January, shoppers may wonder which item, or items, should definitely be on their shopping list.

To uncover the answer, GOBankingRates spoke to a shopping expert and an Aldi representative. Each shared what’s worth buying this month. The next time you head out on an Aldi run, consider adding these must-haves into your grocery budget.

Runner-up: Ambiano LED Ultrasonic Humidifier With Aroma Diffuser

Starting January 3, shoppers can pick up the Ambiano LED Ultrasonic Humidifier with Aroma Diffuser at their local Aldi store.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, told GOBankingRates this humidifier is a must-have during the winter months thanks to its $14.99 price tag.

“Humidifiers can get expensive and this one is definitely going to be suitable for smaller spaces, so consider using it next to the bed or in your office to get the most benefits,” she recommended. “With winter being so dry, if you don’t have a humidifier on hand, you’re missing out.”

Runner-up: Park Street Deli Sweet Snack Selects

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier, this pick is for you. Park Street Deli Sweet Snack Selects is an Aldi-exclusive that won the “On-The-Go Snack” category at 2023 Product of the Year USA.

What makes these snacks worth buying in January is a combination of nutritious ingredients and their wallet-friendly price tag. An Aldi representative told GOBankingRates these snacks are $3.19 each and offer a good source of calcium with cheese and a sweet side.

Park Street Deli Sweet Snack Selects are available in the following assorted varieties:

Mild Yellow Cheddar Cheese with Roasted Almonds, Raisins and White Chocolate Chunks

Monterey Jack Cheese with Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Chips and Banana Chips

Sharp White Cheddar Cheese with Milk Chocolate Chunks, Raspberry Flavored Dried Cranberries and Graham Cracker Bites

Winner: Specially Selected French Baguette

How could we not pick the Aldi-exclusive Specially Selected French Baguette as the single best thing to buy at Aldi in January? This humble baguette has a lot of good things going for it that Aldi shoppers will love.

The first is its versatility. Hosts throwing parties can slice it up for bruschetta or charcuterie boards and households making lunch or dinner can quickly pair it as a side with soups, pasta or salad. The second benefit is its price, which is $1.69 per baguette, according to an Aldi representative.

A third benefit, and bragging right, is the Specially Selected French Baguette took home a win in the “Bread” category at 2023 Product of the Year USA. And if we had to toss in a fourth reason why this baguette is a winner, it’s obviously found in its prepping ease. All Aldi shoppers need to do is buy, heat and serve these baguettes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi in January 2024

