The Simpsons 'Treehouse Of Horror' Episode Hilariously Lampoons NFT Craze, Answers The Question How Much Is Bart Worth If He Got Trapped In A Token

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency took center stage in a Sunday episode of The Simpsons, titled “Treehouse of Horror 34,” which aired during the iconic animated series’ Halloween special.

What Happened: In the episode’s first chapter, titled “Wild Barts Can’t Be Token,” The Simpsons parodied the overvaluation of on-chain NFTs. NFTs are unique crypto assets that provide proof of ownership for real or digital items.

BREAKING: @TheSimpsons EPISODE SHOWS HOMER MINTING BART NFT pic.twitter.com/q5x4fAZE2U

— DEGEN NEWS 🗞️ (@DegenerateNews) November 6, 2023

The storyline revolved around Marge’s quest to rescue Bart, who had been transformed into a living NFT, as she navigated the blockchain. The episode also featured references to prominent NFTs such as Beeple and the Bored Ape Yacht Club, depicting second-tier profile picture projects as nearly worthless.

Bart found himself confined within an NFT worth a staggering $1.5 million.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time The Simpsons has incorporated crypto or NFTs into its storyline. In a 2020 episode titled “Frinkcoin,” Jim Parsons educates viewers about cryptocurrency shortly before the March 2020 crypto crash.

The episode humorously explains distributed ledgers and blockchain technology. Additionally, in last year’s episode “The King of Nice,” Krusty the Clown resorts to the celebrity-for-hire app, Cameo, after squandering his money on NFTs, referring to them as “non-funny TV shows.”

Creator Matt Groening has previously demonstrated his satirical take on crypto and blockchain through Futurama, another renowned animated series. In an episode titled “How the West Was 101001,” the show lampooned crypto miners.

The latest episode seemed to have a minor impact on the floor prices of NFT projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club. According to CoinGecko data, floor prices for these NFTs experienced slight increases of 0.3% and 2.9%, respectively. In comparison, the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined by 0.14%.

Meanwhile, Episode 18 of Season 32, titled "Burger Kings” aired on 11 April 2021, showcases Marge Simpson's unexpected foray into the world of stock trading. In a twist that caught many viewers' attention, the episode seemed to hint at the infinite future of Bitcoin. The storyline of the episode revolves around Simpson's fascination with stock trading, particularly with a fictional plant-based burger chain called "Ex-cellent Burger."

Photo Courtesy: alek7y on Shutterstock.com

