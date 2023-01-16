The Simple Advice That Says Now Is a Buying Opportunity for Home Depot and Lowe's

The housing market is a mess, and the economy could become one soon. With shares down far more than the market, investors are concerned Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) face a lot of struggles ahead. Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall break down why those concerns could be overblown, and the simple advice that makes both stocks very attractive right now: The short-term concerns will eventually fade, and these long-term winners should continue rewarding patient investors for years to come.

