The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Could Have Been Avoided

In this week's video, I will talk about how the collapse of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) could have been avoided, how "easy" it is to fix the damage, and what we can learn from this fiasco.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 12, 2023.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial.

