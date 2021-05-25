The Significance of Bitcoin's Big Drop Is Limited, Both for Bitcoin and for Stocks

I was an early bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast. I wrote positive pieces regularly here at Nasdaq.com going back as far as 2014, when I wrote that investors should buy a dip down below $500 with a view to establishing a long-term long position. I have avoided writing too much on the subject recently, mainly because there are so many ways to say “I told you so” to those who, back then, laughed at me and others who saw the potential of crypto. Repeatedly saying that bitcoin was worthless and that the whole thing was about to collapse got them some exposure, I guess, but time has exposed their ignorance for what it was.

That doesn’t mean, however, that bitcoin ever lost its potential for massive volatility, something being demonstrated right now as BTC/USD has lost around forty percent in a couple of weeks. Of course, that has led to some of the permabears puffing their chest out and asserting that they were right all along, completely ignoring the fact that, even after the recent big drop, those who followed my 2014 advice are up around 7000%.

Enough gloating for now, though, because there is something about this rapid decline in bitcoin that is notable beyond the hypocrisy it has engendered, and it is a positive message for everyone who has a stock portfolio.

Even for those like me who understood and supported crypto understood something basic about the conditions under which it could begin to fulfill its potential. For that to happen, there had to be a mass embracing of risk, and a continuation of the debasement of the dollar by both the Fed and Congress, a combination that would result in generalized asset inflation. Both of those things happened, so now that bitcoin is falling dramatically, the logical thing to ask is whether it is a sign that one or both of those things are coming to an end. In other words, is bitcoin’s dramatic fall the sign of a bubble bursting that will prove contagious and drag the stock market down too?

So far, the answer is clearly a resounding "no."

BTC/USD hit its high on April 15 but as you can see from the charts above, there has been just about no correlation since then between it and the S&P 500. The index has bounced around a bit but closed yesterday a little higher than it did on that day.

That is good news both for BTC and for stocks. It means that what we are probably seeing is “normal” volatility for bitcoin rather than a contagious major risk adjustment. It has been caused mainly by factors specific to crypto: the Chinese government’s increasingly hostile stance, and calls by the U.S. Treasury for greater regulation, for example.

As worrying as those threats to crypto are in some ways, they are nothing new. I was writing about similar things five or six years ago, but the problem for regulators is the same then as it was now. Bitcoin was conceived as a currency outside the purview of national governments and has anonymity and privacy built in. That makes governments nervous and keen to control it and has led to some high-profile usage by criminals, but it also makes it extremely hard to regulate effectively.

So, the chances are that this "collapse" of bitcoin will prove to be much more akin to those of 2017, 2018 (multiple times), 2019, and 2020 instead of it being anything new. On each of those occasions big, sudden drops in bitcoin were heralded by the permabears as evidence that it was all some kind of Ponzi scheme and was “going to zero” and each time it proved to be no more than a needed period of consolidation in a fast-moving market.

And if that is true for bitcoin, then, by extension, it is also true for the stock market. I wrote last week that stock investors should be watching bitcoin and lumber for signs of a flight from risk but, as lumber has recovered and reasons for bitcoin’s weakness have become clearer, there has been no contagion.

Volatility in one market can easily beget volatility in another as attitudes to risk can spread between asset classes but, in this case, it looks as if that is not happening, and stocks can therefore continue on higher from here.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one recently underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.