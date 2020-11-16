Dividends
The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SHYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.36, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHYF was $23.36, representing a -3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.18 and a 159.27% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

SHYF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). SHYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SHYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.52%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHYF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

