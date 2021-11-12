The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SHYF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.5, the dividend yield is .19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHYF was $51.5, representing a -2.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.81 and a 126.27% increase over the 52 week low of $22.76.

SHYF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). SHYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SHYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.52%, compared to an industry average of 22.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the shyf Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHYF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHYF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 16.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SHYF at 3.12%.

