The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SHYF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.68, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHYF was $37.68, representing a -13.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.75 and a 157.46% increase over the 52 week low of $14.64.

SHYF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). SHYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports SHYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.14%, compared to an industry average of 35.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHYF Dividend History page.

