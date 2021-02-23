The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SHYF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHYF was $33.57, representing a -3.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.73 and a 272.59% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

SHYF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). SHYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SHYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.1%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHYF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.