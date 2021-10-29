The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insiders sold US$1.4m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While it’s been a great week for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shareholders after stock gained 6.1%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$1.4m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shyft Group

The Independent Director, Ronald Harbour, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$812k worth of shares at a price of US$40.60 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$41.00, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of Ronald Harbour's holding.

In the last year Shyft Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SHYF Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Shyft Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Shyft Group shares. Specifically, Independent Director Ronald Harbour ditched US$812k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Shyft Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.2% of Shyft Group shares, worth about US$44m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Shyft Group Tell Us?

An insider sold Shyft Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Shyft Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Shyft Group.

Of course Shyft Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.