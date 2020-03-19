The Show Must Go On: Adapting for Success in a Virtual Hiring Environment

Candice Morris

By Candice Morris, Senior Director for Talent Acquisition

The state of the world is certainly unprecedented, but for Talent Acquisition, it is business as usual.

Well...almost.

Recruitment is still high on our agenda, and with hundreds of open roles and exciting career opportunities on offer, our team is still laser-focused on identifying talent. The difference is that this work is being done from the safety of our homes.

Nasdaq has open roles in locations across the world, from Sydney and Bangalore in the east, Stockholm, London and Vilnius in Europe, and New York City, Philadelphia, Denver, Toronto and other locations in North America. We continue to need a diversity of experts in product management, software engineering, index analytics, quality assurance, risk, legal, and more to build and maintain our marketplaces and fuel global economies with tech and innovation.

Nasdaq's Talent Acquisition team operate as an advisory function to our hiring managers. At this time, more than ever, our focus is on guiding and coaching our hiring managers on how to adapt to these circumstances and continue to make impactful hiring decisions.

Luckily for Nasdaq, as a technology company, all our employees are well-versed in operating in a virtual environment and collaborating across time zones and countries. This reliance on technology to communicate comes naturally to us. That said, it is important to consider how this all translates to the recruitment process, and to ensure that our hiring managers are taking certain aspects into consideration.

For example, are we creating a comfortable interview atmosphere that really allows a candidate to present themselves at their best, despite the awkwardness of interviewing from home? Are there considerations we need to take in regard to any potential bias in this set-up? And how do we present the Nasdaq work environment when candidates may potentially never visit one of our offices before accepting an offer?

Talent Acquisition isn't just here for our managers, we are passionate about delivering an excellent candidate experience and the team is working hard to address similar scenarios and questions for candidates - if you are looking to apply for a role with Nasdaq, and potentially preparing for an interview with us at this time, I recommend you read the pro tips specially designed to set you up for a successful virtual hiring process.

Given that the first day of work isn't likely to be at any office in the near future, we are packaging work devices and starter packs, and shipping them to our new employees and setting up virtual onboarding sessions to introduce employees to our business, along with tools and resources that will set them up for success at our company.

If you are interested in learning more about Career opportunities at Nasdaq, click here for Job openings in Europe and APAC and here for North America. I also encourage you to follow up on Social Media - our Life pages on LinkedIn are a good forum to get to know our different work locations and if you check us our on Instagram don't miss our Sunday employee feature.