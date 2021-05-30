The Senior VP of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR), Taylor Kessel, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Taylor Kessel, recently divested US$217k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$19.63 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 100% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Joseph Johnson, sold US$707k worth of shares at a price of US$19.09 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$19.41, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 100% of Joseph Johnson's stake.

Insiders in Xenia Hotels & Resorts didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:XHR Insider Trading Volume May 30th 2021

I will like Xenia Hotels & Resorts better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xenia Hotels & Resorts Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

