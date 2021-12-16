The Senior VP of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), Joseph Spears, Just Sold 46% Of Their Holding

Some Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, Joseph Spears, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$181 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 46%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Omnicell

Notably, that recent sale by Joseph Spears is the biggest insider sale of Omnicell shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$176. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Omnicell insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:OMCL Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Does Omnicell Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Omnicell insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$130m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Omnicell Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Omnicell makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Omnicell and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

