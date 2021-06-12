The Senior VP of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), Frank Burt, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Frank Burt, recently divested US$246k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$123 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boston Properties

In fact, the recent sale by Frank Burt was the biggest sale of Boston Properties shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$123, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Frank Burt's holding.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BXP Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Boston Properties insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boston Properties Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Boston Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Boston Properties has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

