The Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Jennifer Weber, Just Bought 7.9% More Shares

Potential Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shareholders may wish to note that the Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Jennifer Weber, recently bought US$298k worth of stock, paying US$58.40 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.9%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Archer-Daniels-Midland

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP and President of Global Business Readiness & Global Procurement, Joseph Taets, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$50.15 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$58.25, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of Joseph Taets's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$879k for 18.29k shares. But insiders sold 54.73k shares worth US$2.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ADM Insider Trading Volume March 14th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Archer-Daniels-Midland Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Archer-Daniels-Midland has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

