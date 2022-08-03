The Senior Vice President of Sales of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Jean-Francois Roche, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

Some Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Vice President of Sales, Jean-Francois Roche, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$22.50 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Graphic Packaging Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jean-Francois Roche was the biggest sale of Graphic Packaging Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$22.01. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GPK Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

I will like Graphic Packaging Holding better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.1% of Graphic Packaging Holding shares, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Graphic Packaging Holding Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Graphic Packaging Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Graphic Packaging Holding is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Graphic Packaging Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Of course Graphic Packaging Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.