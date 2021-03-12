The Senior EVP & Corporate Banking President of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), Thomas Geisel, Just Sold 25% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) should probably be aware that the Senior EVP & Corporate Banking President, Thomas Geisel, recently divested US$192k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.72 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 25% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sterling Bancorp

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas Geisel is the biggest insider sale of Sterling Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$24.22, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 25% of Thomas Geisel's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34.85k shares worth US$396k. On the other hand they divested 23.16k shares, for US$401k. In total, Sterling Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:STL Insider Trading Volume March 12th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Sterling Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares, worth about US$51m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sterling Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Sterling Bancorp has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

But note: Sterling Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.