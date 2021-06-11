The Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A) Share Price Is Up 69% And Shareholders Are Holding On

While Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENE.A) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been respectable. It beat the market return of 59% in that time, gaining 69%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Seneca Foods achieved compound earnings per share growth of 142% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.27.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SENE.A Earnings Per Share Growth June 11th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Seneca Foods' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Seneca Foods' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 49%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 6%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Seneca Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Seneca Foods that you should be aware of.

But note: Seneca Foods may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

