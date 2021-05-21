The SEC's Unfinished Business: A Major Rewrite of Disclosure Rules for Mutual Funds and ETFs

As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shifts to a new era under the Biden presidency, we hope it will continue with one piece of unfinished business: a major rewrite of the disclosure rules for mutual funds and ETFs. The 646-page rule proposal, which the SEC released last year, was unusual in garnering bipartisan praise from commissioners. And from the CFA Institute, which voiced overall support in its comment letter, while also suggesting further improvements.

To get a sense of the scope of the proposal, consider the length of the annual shareholder report. It would go from more than 100 bulky pages that show up in mailboxes to just three or four. Yet almost none of the information would be lost. Instead, it would be moved online, accessible to professional investors and others who want to dig deeper. This layered approach would allow the shareholder report to focus on key information of most importance to retail investors, such as performance and fees. Retail investors would be more likely to read it.

In the shareholder report, the expense table would have to appear prominently near the beginning of the document, not buried deep inside. In the prospectus, labels in the Fees and Expenses Table would be changed to plain-English terms; e.g., the simple “Exit Charge” would replace the cumbersome “Maximum Deferred Sales Charge (Load).” In addition, updated rules for advertising and sales literature would take aim at potentially misleading fund advertising claims of “no fee,” “zero fee,” or low fee accounts that leave out certain expenses, such as wrap fees and other fees collected by the adviser’s affiliates.

Risk disclosures also would get a major makeover. In the prospectus, a fund would be allowed to disclose only those risks that it deems principal risks. Their presentation would have to be in order of importance, not alphabetically. These changes should make risk disclosures more salient and meaningful.

In another big shift, funds would no longer be required to send annually updated prospectuses, in addition to shareholder reports, to existing shareholders. Today, investors typically receive both documents each year, leading to duplication and a sense of overload. Under the proposal, existing shareholders would continue to receive only the shareholder report, which would become the central document for them. The prospectus, in contrast, would serve as the key document for potential and new investors, while remaining accessible to all investors online.

This proposal would shift the default delivery of shareholder reports back to paper mailings, a reversal of the recent trend. That will disappoint funds and others who favor electronic delivery as the default option. But a thoroughly revamped shareholder report—reduced to just 3-4 pages—deserves a chance to take hold as a document that investors actually read. We agree that paper delivery is the best way to accomplish that.

In our view, there is room for further improvement in this proposal. For instance, the proposed changes should be subjected to independent empirical research, or “investor testing,” to determine which of multiple versions of a disclosure is optimal. We recommend that the SEC staff conduct that testing, either before the Commission moves to final adoption of the rule or as part of a post-implementation staff study. For other recommendations, see our comment letter.

In sum, retail investors would benefit substantially from this proposal. It would represent a comprehensive overhaul of the disclosure framework for open-end mutual funds and ETFs.

