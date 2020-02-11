By Brett Owens

IaEURtmm annoyed with this bubbly stock market. ItaEURtms making it nearly impossible for regular people to find decent dividends.

Sure, weaEURtmll always take upside, and despite overdone drops due to the coronavirus, the market has handed us a 4% total return since the New Year, building on the 31% it delivered last year.

But where the heck do we invest our gains?

Truth is, if you want to deploy cash into higher payers, youaEURtmre in for a tough slog: the S&P 500 yields just 1.7% today, a low weaEURtmve only seen a couple times since the financial crisis.

US Stocks Rarely Pay so Little



Treasuries? The 10-year is a shade worse, yielding just a hair under 1.7%. And we can thank folks outside AmericaaEURtms borders for that.

With $11 trillion of bonds paying negative yields around the world, foreign investors think a 1.7% payout looks good! So money is moving into US Treasuries, driving up prices, cutting yields and leaving American retirees (and near-retirees) in the cold.

ItaEURtms an infuriating situation, when all we really want are:

7%+ dividend yields, enough to fund a retirement on a nest egg that a regular personaEUR"not a millionaireaEUR"could save up.

Monthly payoutsaEUR"because bending over a spreadsheet trying to fit a quarterly cash flow into a monthly bill-payment schedule is no retirement! ThataEURtms why two of the three funds IaEURtmll show you below pay you every month. And we want to get our high payouts from aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.