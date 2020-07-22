The Secret to Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrencies in India

By Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-Founder at CRUXPay and CoinSwitch.co

In March of 2020, an industry body representing cryptocurrency startups, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) succeeded in its appeal to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular, resulting in a landmark reversal of the country’s cryptocurrency banking ban. The IAMAI now aims to construct a policy framework for cryptocurrencies in cooperation with the RBI, which could be a promising step toward a resurgence in the Indian crypto market. Prior to lifting these regulatory barriers, the Indian crypto scene remained largely subdued with little to no activity in the space. Now that digital assets have been unlocked, there is an expectation that we are about to witness an industry boom.

There are some early indicators of such growth among existing players in the cryptocurrency space. One of India’s largest crypto exchanges — CoinDCX — reported a trading volume of $10–15 million in March 2020. Binance, a major global crypto exchange, has also begun to lay the foundations for presence in India. Other leading players such as Polychain, Sequoia, and Coinbase have also made enthusiastic investments in the nascent Indian crypto market.

Despite promising early moves and milestone regulatory developments, India is still a long way off from gaining status as a global cryptocurrency hub. The support of tech startup associations and the world’s largest crypto industry players is an achievement, however real growth will come from mainstream user adoption and recognition by traditional financial institutions and banks. The road to success requires well-considered next steps.

Streamlining the user experience

For new users, cryptocurrencies can seem overly complex — those unfamiliar with digital assets may ask why they should adopt, what the benefits would be, and what the simplest ways to use crypto are. Creating a simple, streamlined user experience is integral to the growth of India’s crypto scene. End users should be provided with accessible entry points to the new economy, rather than with complex QR codes, crypto addresses, browser extensions, or long, inconvenient passwords and access keys.

Many advocates for cryptocurrencies believe that blockchain technology will one day underlie everything we do. Right now, we rely on centralized internet providers to search for information, socialize, and transfer assets. Despite this dependence, many people are unfamiliar with how the internet works. Bringing blockchain technology to this point, in which it provides a basis for international remittances, online sharing and agreements, peer-to-peer asset transfers, and beyond, does not require complex technical expertise from the public. It simply requires accessible user interfaces and strong underlying tech that the end user doesn’t ever encounter.

Developing a comprehensive vernacular exchange platform for the purpose of targeting local communities could be another method to boost adoption. Given the diverse set of languages spoken in India, doing so will be incremental to the growth of the crypto market. For example, Buyucoin supports financial services in Hindi — the first language of 43% of Indian populace.

Getting banks on board requires a holistic approach

Despite the regulatory changes allowing banks to process crypto transactions and provide crucial banking services to crypto companies, many banks, including HDFC and Indusind Bank, have thus far refused to do so, stating that they are awaiting further guidelines from the RBI. The reality is that, following many years of a ban on trading cryptocurrencies and on crypto banking, there is likely a significant amount of uncertainty surrounding how exactly to adopt and whether it is safe. Negative stereotypes and connotations that have long been associated with crypto live on in India. It will require joint effort from multiple influential decision makers to replace these with a new outlook.

In light of the hesitation that is hindering real adoption at an institutional level, cooperation between fintech companies, government bodies, and regulators will be essential in driving the growth of the crypto space, while fostering an environment that protects consumers. Progressing India in the global cryptocurrency ecosystem will require the banks, the RBI, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and cryptocurrency and blockchain projects and companies to all have a joint, unanimous voice on the topic of crypto adoption.

Guidance should come from the RBI which famously reversed the ban, as well as the startups who understand the depths of the technology, represented by the IAMAI. Collective initiative is the key to success. As the IAMAI ploughs forward developing a policy framework, the RBI also has the responsibility to stand by its ruling and facilitate the development of this industry in India — which includes providing comprehensive guidelines to banks.

Right now, banks are choosing to wait for clarification before delving into an industry and technology with which they have little experience, in order to ensure best practices and compliance. During a time where cybersecurity threats have surged, regulatory compliance is paramount. As stated previously by CEO of Xpress Money, Sudhesh Giriyan, the same levels of regulatory compliance are required irrespective of whether a transaction is completed through an innovative new mobile app or by a traditional bank.

Bridging the financial inclusion gap

India has one of the largest unbanked populations in the world, second only to China. Those without access to traditional bank accounts require innovative solutions for financial inclusion. The World Bank has already noted the significance of high rates of smartphone ownership in nations such as India as a solution for unbanked communities.

Solving this pressing socioeconomic issue could be the killer app for cryptocurrencies in the Indian market. The right mobile trading application could support mass adoption of crypto. There are existing projects that are closing the financial inclusion gap, with Nuo or Instadapp being some strong examples of forerunners in this space.

Comparatively in South America, a region that also hosts a significant portion of unbanked individuals, neobanking platforms are improving access to financial services and helping people manage their funds digitally. For example, the Argentinian fintech company Ualá provides its users with a prepaid card that can complete domestic and international transactions to other users at no cost. Similarly, Neon & PicPay are competing to improve access to banking in Brazil.

In Venezuela, although the country has amongst the highest rates of banked individuals in Latin America, the implementation of a nationwide quarantine resulted in the closure of every bank in the country. With COVID-19 and hyperinflation wreaking havoc on the national economy, crypto adoption has soared. Approximately 20,000 businesses now accept crypto in Venezuela.

The surge in user adoption from these South American countries demonstrates the power of crypto to unite communities and solve pressing societal problems. What’s more, these adoption rates were achieved amid a noticeable lack of regulation for digital currencies in such countries. Growth in an uncertain environment should offer motivation for the Indian market to charge forward, especially given its newly favourable regulatory outlook.

While the road to becoming a true hub of innovation and adoption of digital currencies is long and progress will inevitably come up against obstacles, the first step lies gaining the continued support of important stakeholders, including regulators and industry bodies. Drive and determination are already evident from a business perspective, and any further guidelines for financial institutions will undoubtedly capture an entirely new audience. The opportunities that lie ahead for India, now that the landmark regulatory changes have been made, are endless — but every player in the market must band together toward success.

