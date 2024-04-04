The Secret Sauce Fueling Palantir Stock’s Meteoric Rise

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) hit a 52-week and all-time high of $27.50 on March 7. Since then, Palantir stock is down nearly 20%.

Despite the correction over the past month, the data analytics software company’s stock has performed admirably over the past year, up 166%.

A big reason for the gains is AIP, the company’s artificial intelligence platform. It is one of four platforms Palantir offers. The others are Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo.

The biggest issue right now with all AI-related stocks is determining whether a company’s products are the real deal or nothing but smoke and mirrors.

“AIP is that connective tissue, and the organic and unconstrained demand for its capabilities is unlike anything we have seen in two decades,” Palantir CEO Alex Karp stated in the company’s 2023 shareholder letter in February.

AIPCon Revealed Some of its Customers

Palantir held AIPCon on March 6. Over 20 new customers were unveiled, including Lennar (NYSE:LEN), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW).

“Palantir introduced AIP in mid-2023, and later that year introduced AIP Bootcamps, Palantir’s hands-on-keyboard acceleration program for customers to go from zero to use case in a matter of hours,” stated the company’s AIPCon news release.

“Since launching, nearly 850 AIP Bootcamps have been completed in the United States and around the world — with concentrations of customers in Detroit, Chicago, New York City, Washington D.C., and more.”

How AIP Is Helping Customers

For example, General Mills spoke about how it’s implementing its Intelligent Execution System using AIP to automate its supply chain. When you’re a food company with global revenue over $20 billion annually, your supply chain is your lifeline. Without it, jobs disappear, and shareholders lose money.

The presenter had a great quote.

“We are moving from a world where people make decisions supported by machines to one where machines make decisions guided by people.”

I couldn’t agree more. Whether it’s the supply chain or journalism, I see AI as a way for people such as myself to get a lot more accomplished in a given day.

With General Mills, I could see the Chief Marketing Officer asking a question such as “I’d like to know the best source of information to better understand unmarried women food shoppers between the ages of 35 and 45 who are gluten intolerant.”

I couldn’t begin to tell you where I might find that data. The CMO might have some ideas within General Mills’ internal data sets but certainly wouldn’t be able to access the information as quickly as a language learning model trained to do so.

And that’s just internal data. To go external would be like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Palantir has been using software to analyze data since its founding. It was founded in 2004 to help intelligence agencies like the CIA analyze copious amounts of organized and unorganized data to determine threat levels of various bad actors in the world.

I’m pretty sure Palantir is up to helping General Mills automate its supply chain.

Why Palantir Stock Is AI Royalty

The MIT Sloan Management Review published an article in January entitled Five Key Trends in AI and Data Science for 2024. I heartily recommend reading it if you care about AI.

The authors’ third point suggested that two versions of data products will dominate.

“We have a slight preference for a definition of data products that includes analytics and AI, since that is the way data is made useful. But all that really matters is that an organization is consistent in how it defines and discusses data products,” the article states.

It says that data scientists will become less sexy because companies like Palantir will help other firms use AIP accelerate the learning curve when it comes to advanced data analysis.

Think of it this way: You don’t need to have an engineering degree to drive a fast car. Car companies take care of the complicated stuff so you don’t have to. AI will surely go down the same path.

Palantir has created four platforms to date with AIP being the one with the greatest long-term potential. Frankly, I don’t see Alex Karp messing this up.

In many ways, when it comes to AI stocks, Palantir is on par with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Yes, Palantir stock is AI royalty.

