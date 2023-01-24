The Secret Netflix Doesn't Want You Talking About

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported earnings last week, and the market liked what it saw. Subscribers were up by over 7 million, and the company seems to have moved past its subscription challenges in mid-2022. What no one is talking about is the fact that the streaming giant has given up prices in order to attract subscribers, which is already hurting the bottom line.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 20, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.