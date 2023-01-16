The Secret Behind Prologis' Stunning Dividend Growth

Industrial real estate has been on an incredible run, with industry giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) leading the way. And while other REITs have seen their prices fall in the high-interest-rate environment, Prologis' yield remains one of the lowest, though its track record of dividend growth is stellar. Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe explains to colleague Jason Hall why that's the case in this video, and why, despite the low yield, Prologis looks like a buy.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2022.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

