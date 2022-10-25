The SEC Must Not Relax Reporting Requirements for Hedge Funds: Here is Why

The US Securities & Exchange Commission wants to raise the reporting threshold [pdf] triggering reporting requirements to $3.5 billion from $100 million, claiming the change would reduce burdens on smaller managers.

The regulator reasons that easing reporting requirements would help small managers, reducing costs and preventing larger competitors from gaining insight into their strategy. Finally, the SEC says, removing transparency from the smaller managers would prevent front running.

A deeper look at existing SEC regulations reveals that the proposed changes would reduce transparency without meaningfully reducing regulatory burdens.

The SEC should not raise the reporting threshold for 13F filing requirements; a little history shows why.

In May 2019, the SEC began requiring funds to file N-PORT filings. These filings are like 13Fs on steroids. They include basic ownership information on equities and options and other derivatives, bonds, asset-backed securities, loans, currencies and even swaps. Funds must file the reports monthly.

Mutual funds and ETFs managing as little as $500,000 file monthly NPORT filings. It’s naive, at best, to assume funds running $100 million can’t afford to file 13Fs. In short, the NPORT filings require more disclosure than 13Fs.

The SEC claims that current 13F requirements hurt smaller managers’ investment performance, allowing competitors to front run trades and piggyback on others’ insights.

However, in the final rule implementing the NPORT filing requirements the SEC sounded a different tune saying that while the NPORT forms are primarily designed to help staff, “we also continue to believe that information in Form N-PORT will be beneficial to investors and other potential users. In particular, we believe that sophisticated institutional investors and third-party users who provide services to investors may find the information required on Form NPORT useful.” (p. 14).

Furthermore, that same report reveals that the agency found no evidence that NPORT data had been used to the smaller funds’ detriment.

The rule mentions “front-running” 24 times, and the SEC’s stance is clear:

“We disagree with the commenter that argued such disclosures could reveal information that could be used for reverse engineering or predatory trading. We are not aware of this information being used for such purposes, nor did the commenter explain how the disclosure of such information could reveal information about the fund’s trading strategies that would allow traders to “front-run” or “copycat” the fund.”

Small managers would undoubtedly not miss the $15,000 to $30,000 a year the SEC estimates for regulatory expenses. But the funds have paid these costs for years, baking them into operations.

There are certainly better ways for the SEC to cut small fund costs than eliminating transparency by revising the 13F requirements.

The SEC should raise transparency or face criticism for protecting Wall Street cronies and further eroding public trust.

The SEC should NOT reduce transparency but rather find ways to increase it.

By Wilton Risenhoover for Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.