The SEC Marks a Changing of the Guard: The First Investor Advocate to Leave the Office he Founded

Stephen Deane, CFA Capital Markets Policy for the Americas, CFA Institute

[Mr. Deane worked in the SEC Office of the Investor Advocate from its inception in 2014 until 2020.]

The SEC is marking a changing of the guard. Rick Fleming, who became the Commission’s first Investor Advocate in February 2014, will step down on July 1. The SEC announced his impending departure on May 27. Over the past eight years, he built out the Office of the Investor Advocate and defined its role as the SEC’s internal watchdog. I had the opportunity to work under his leadership from the office’s inception.

Early on, we were constantly asked a natural question: Since the SEC proclaims itself as the voice the investor, why does the agency need an investor advocate? Our standard answer was that the SEC has a tripartite mission: to protect investors; maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and facilitate capital formation. The Office of the Investor Advocate, in contrast, has a single focus on investors. The unspoken inference is that the Investor Advocate helps keep the SEC true to its mission to protect investors, and if it ever deviates from that mission, will advocate strenuously on investors’ behalf.

That makes for a rather peculiar role. On the one hand, the Investor Advocate reports to the SEC Chair, who functions much like a CEO in directing the 4,500-person agency. But if the situation requires it, the Investor Advocate must stand ready to criticize his or her boss and work to defeat the chair’s policy goals. Even in normal circumstances, the Investor Advocate not infrequently opposes rulemakings that the Chair and powerful division heads are pursuing.

On the other hand, the Office has powers that no other division enjoys. In an agency that tightly manages all external communication—for good reason, with any rulemaking just one step away from a court challenge—the Investor Advocate’s office issues two reports each year directly to Congress. No employees outside the Office can even see the reports before Congress receives them.

Some of my SEC colleagues and I were quite curious when Rick Fleming’s appointment was first announced. We had never heard of him. We knew only that he had been a state securities regulator in Kansas. (As Rick later told me, he grew up in Leroy, Kansas, population 600.) “He’s not in Kansas anymore, Dorothy,” a colleague privately remarked with undisguised skepticism.

Rick Fleming came across as soft-spoken, even-keeled, and unassuming. He spoke in a folksy way, devoid of legalese or Washington-speak. That straightforward simplicity made him likeable, genuine, and disarming. But underestimate him at your peril.

Rick had a definite strategy to square the circle: to serve like an independent, outside watchdog, but to do so from within. The strategy was to seek a seat at the table as policies were being decided and before they were made public. We didn’t expect to win every battle, and in some cases wouldn’t win any. But we wanted to have a real voice in the making of policies that affected investors. That meant having access to pre-decision drafts and to the ears of commissioners, division directors, and their key staff. It also meant eschewing the role of outspoken public critic, as if the Investor Advocate were an outsider lobbing rhetorical bombs against the Commission’s policies.

Gaining that internal access didn’t happen overnight, but the strategy worked out to be quite effective, especially in the formative first few years. It was only in later years that Rick staked out public positions opposing key policies, which we believed sacrificed investor protection in the name of capital formation. Occasionally Rick articulated a position that managed to displease both sides of polarized public debates (as with Regulation Best Interest). But Rick deserves credit for his independence and the unbiased integrity of his thought.

Looking back, the Office accomplished a number of specific successes: policy victories; helping individuals who had appealed to the Ombudsman, who reports to Rick; and facilitating balanced, informed public debate of the SEC Investor Advisory Committee.

I’d also suggest two overall measures of success. First, the office’s critique of non-public rule proposals often turned out to align nicely with the eventual public positions of investors. Our private comments proved accurate predictors of future investor responses. Second, investors came to view Rick as the go-to person to voice their concerns. They were confident that he would represent their concerns accurately and persuasively in private meetings within the Commission.

In my view, the Investor Advocate is most needed when he or she loses the policy battle. When Rick’s views prevailed, there were plenty of others who supported the same position. But when he stood up to oppose policies being pursued vigorously by a determined Chair and division directors, that is when his voice was needed most. And that is the legacy he leaves behind.

