The SEC: Little Interest In Best Interest

Kurt Schacht, JD, CFA, Senior Head, Advocacy Advisor, Capital Markets Policy at CFA Institute

Regulation Best Interests (Reg BI) marched onto the retail investor regulatory stage in 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) touted it as the long-awaited fix for mis-selling of financial products and services. Its’ most recent thoughts on the topic in December indicates investors will have to wait a little longer.

For decades the world of retail investor service had been evolving away from the service aspect and more towards brokers placing product and generating fees. But, as stock trading commissions and account fees evaporated, brokerage firms and their representatives focused on the placement of product and account services that generated fee income. Regard for transparency, investor protection and market integrity plummeted.

The result was a steady march toward retail brokerage and financial advice services putting their own commercial interests far ahead of customer interests. Customer loyalty and putting investors first had become lip service.

Changing direction and curtailing the mis-selling practices that have proliferated over decades culminating int the passage of the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (DFA) in 2010. After languishing for another 9 years, efforts ultimately culminated in Reg BI.

Investor advocates felt Reg BI was a slight improvement but still severely lacked in clarity and focus. In truth, the regulation had succumbed in many ways to the brokerage industry’s commercial demands. Predictions were that the new regulation would do little to improve industry ethics, investor protection or curtail the mis selling of financial products.

A key part of Reg BI is the requirement that brokers, and investment advisers provide each client with a newly designed disclosure document called Form CRS (Client Relationship Summary). The CRS form was created to explain how investment advisers and broker-dealers are different in plain language.

Unfortunately, Form CRS and how firms complete it has already devolved into standardized boilerplate and a complicated muddle of legal speak . It offers little hope investors can possibly comprehend the difference between a sales agent and a true fiduciary. It failed to address even the most fundamental question – do brokers or financial “advisers” work in the customer’s interest or are they salespersons working in the firms interests?

Just recently, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) issued a report on Reg BI implementation by industry firms. It is the first comprehensive look at broker-dealer industry policies and practices since Reg BI went into effect.

NASAA confirms our fears and bolsters the call for serious adjustments to Reg BI. It is clear that the highly touted Reg BI reforms failed to improve the practices of salespeople and advisers alike. They still use vague and complicated legalese and do little to prevent mis-selling or improve investor protection. In sum, the report declares “most firms are operating in the same manner as they were under the suitability rule, especially when it comes to harmful compensation conflicts.”

No sooner had the bad report card from NASAA landed when the SEC’s first statement on a long-anticipated Reg BI fix was issued. It what seemed like a perfect moment for the new SEC to address the many shortcomings in Reg BI, we got nothing from the actual Commission, rather a staff “communication”.

The staff communication did not discuss, nor does it have the ability to make changes or otherwise address the broader Reg BI fixes requested by investor protection advocates or any of the major shortcomings noted in the recent NASAA report. Only the full Commission can do that. While the statement is welcomed, its effect is described this way in the release - “This statement, like all staff statements, has no legal force or effect: it does not alter or amend applicable law, and it creates no new or additional obligations for any person. What is the point?

Markets and retail investors especially deserve far more from this Commission. In its current state, Reg BI is seriously flawed and being ignored by many industry firms and yet we’ve seen no action to bolster investor protection and nip harmful compensation conflicts in the bud.

Mis-selling and misrepresenting sales practices as investment “advice” are not in the best interests of the markets, our economy or investors. For the first time in many regulatory cycles, the Gensler-led SEC has the chance to curtail these practices. It is this Commission that can course correct on the issues identified and intended by Dodd Frank to be one of the most important investor protection improvements in generations.

Kurt Schacht, JD, CFA, is the Senior Head, Advocacy Advisor, Capital Markets Policy at CFA Institute, where he oversees advocacy efforts and the development, maintenance, and promotion of the highest ethical standards of practice for the global investment management industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.