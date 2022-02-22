The Search Engine of Choice for 1,300+ Advisors

Search 27,000+ Investments in Seconds

Imagine this: The Emerging Markets ETF you’ve used for the last 3 years has underperformed. You and (more importantly) your clients are growing tired of it.

How do you find new positions to swap it for? Google? Calling wholesalers? How much time will it take you to discover new options, and when you do, will they even be right for your clients?

Finally, I can offer you a better solution.

Compare Stocks to Funds to SMAs

You can now use Magnifi to search 27,000+ investments in seconds. It’s powered by AI and incredibly flexible. You can use phrases like “emerging markets with no exposure to China" or "global ETFs with low Fi360 scores" or even “tech funds with no FAANG stocks” to find and compare stocks, funds, models, and even SMAs that match exactly what you’re looking for.

And best of all, you can start using it today — with a free account.

