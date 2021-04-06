The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company's (NYSE:SMG) 26% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. The annual gain comes to 147% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, Scotts Miracle-Gro's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.2x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Scotts Miracle-Gro as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:SMG Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Scotts Miracle-Gro's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For Scotts Miracle-Gro?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Scotts Miracle-Gro's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.7% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 115% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.9% per annum during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Scotts Miracle-Gro's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Scotts Miracle-Gro's P/E

The large bounce in Scotts Miracle-Gro's shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Scotts Miracle-Gro currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Scotts Miracle-Gro. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.