The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG):

Earnings: -$443.9 million in Q3 vs. $225.9 M in the same period last year. EPS: -$8.01 in Q3 vs. $3.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of $110.4 M or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.89 per share Revenue: $1.186 billion in Q3 vs. $1.609 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.20

