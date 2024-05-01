The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $157.5 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $109.4 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of $211.9 million or $3.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $1.525 billion from $1.531 billion last year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $157.5 Mln. vs. $109.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.74 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.525 Bln vs. $1.531 Bln last year.

