The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $276.5 million, or $4.94 per share. This compares with $310.2 million, or $5.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of $5.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $1.68 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $276.5 Mln. vs. $310.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.94 vs. $5.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

