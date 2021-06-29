The Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Share Price Is Up 741% And Shareholders Are Delighted

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 741%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 97% in about a quarter.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Given that Scientific Games didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Scientific Games saw its revenue grow at 1.1% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. So shareholders should be pretty elated with the 53% increase per year, in that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Having said that, a closer look at the numbers might surface good reasons to believe that profits will gush in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SGMS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Scientific Games will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Scientific Games has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 391% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 53% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Scientific Games has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



