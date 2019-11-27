The Schwab-Ameritrade Merger Changed One Bear's Mind About the Companies' Future

Wall Street has welcomed news of the deal. Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell likes it too.

Stock in Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade Holding has taken off since reports emerged that the online discount brokers might merge. Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell likes the deal, too.

He had been bearish about both stocks, but raised his ratings and target prices for the shares after the plan was confirmed this week.

The back story. On Monday, the companies announced an all-stock deal for Schwab (ticker: SCHW) to buy Ameritrade (AMTD) that values the latter at $26 billion. Ameritrade stockholders would receive 1.0837 Schwab shares for each Ameritrade share. The companies expect the deal to close in the second half of 2020.

The deal would create an industry giant that rivals Fidelity Investments as the nation’s largest discount broker. Wall Street seems to like that idea. As of Tuesday’s close, Schwab stock had rallied 10% since the news broke on Nov. 21, while Ameritrade shares soared 25%.

What’s new. On Wednesday, Campbell upgraded his ratings for both Schwab and Ameritrade to Equal Weight from Underweight. He raised his target price for Schwab to $49 from $35, and increased his target for Ameritrade to $53 from $33.

Still, Campbell does not expect the combined company’s shares to move much over the next 12 months from their current levels. Schwab stock rose 1.2% to close at $49.84 on Wednesday, while Ameritrade stock jumped 1.0% to close at $52.16.

Campbell thinks the merger between Schwab and TD makes strategic sense, since it would combine two of the leading platforms for registered investment advisors and create a “go-to platform” for RIAs to hold customers’ assets in custody. Schwab has been a leader in the space with around 30% of the market. Ameritrade has around 10%, while Fidelity has about 16%.

The companies expect their combined earnings per share to rise by 10% to 15% once their operations are fully integrated in the third year after the deal closes. Much of that will come from $1.8 to $2 billion in cost synergies, representing about 20% of the combined company’s cost base.

There will also be around $1 billion in revenue synergies, said the companies.

Looking ahead. The deal still must win regulatory approval, which could be challenging considering the combined company’s 40% market share of the RIA custody business. RIAs have expressed concern that with less competition, the combined entity could raise prices, reduce service to small advisors, and scale back its investments in technology.

The online brokerage industry, in general, is facing a tougher environment. Equity trading has become largely free since most major brokerage firms eliminated commissions in early October. Low rates mean that brokers are also making less money from interest on customers’ cash balances.

Investors are expecting more consolidation in the industry, and E*Trade Financial (ETFC) could be the next logical target. Campbell raised his target price for E*Trade to $39 from $32 on Wednesday, but maintained an Underweight rating on the stock, citing the potential difficulty of finding a suitable buyer.

Two of the natural buyers—Schwab and Ameritrade—are now off the table, wrote Campbell. Other buyers that are not in the discount brokerage business, however, would have less ability to cut costs, a factor that could lower E*Trade’s valuation in a takeover deal, he said.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

