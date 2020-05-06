The SBA is Not Paying Out EIDL Advances “First Come First Serve”

A few days ago COVID Loan Tracker launched an EIDL advance tracking survey. After 96 hours, we are alarmed at the results.

Our data is showing that the SBA is not paying EIDL advances on a first come first serve basis, despite that being the bedrock of the entire program. Application numbers are sequential, and are supposed to be paid in order of application.

Please submit your EIDL Details Here to Help Keep the SBA Accountable



However, our data is showing that these are not being paid in order, with some applications made days ahead of others not being paid, while later applications are. We now have thousands of data points on this from the survey, but we can further prove this because of when we received (and did not receive) our own EIDL advances. For example, our co-founder Duncan received his EIDL advance on Monday April 27th, with application number 3301458241. However, close friends of the company who applied earlier (and have lower application numbers) have NOT been paid. So not only is crowdsourced data proving this, but there is first party proof.



If you have any relevant details (especially in relation to your application timeline versus Duncan’s), please fill out the EIDL survey or email us at info@covidloantracker.com

