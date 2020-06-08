The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Rubicon Project (RUBI) closed at $8.25, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, RUBI is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 183.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.69 million, down 0.48% from the year-ago period.

RUBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $181.63 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1400% and +16.12%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RUBI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 45.46% lower within the past month. RUBI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RUBI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.