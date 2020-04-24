The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Rubicon Project (RUBI) closed at $6.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital ad exchange operator had gained 0.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RUBI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. In that report, analysts expect RUBI to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.22 million, up 8.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $191.71 million. These totals would mark changes of -450% and +22.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RUBI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 200% lower within the past month. RUBI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

