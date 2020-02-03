The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Rubicon Project (RUBI) closed at $9.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital ad exchange operator had gained 3.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's of 0% in that time.

RUBI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RUBI to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.81 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RUBI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.35% lower. RUBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, RUBI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 93.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 67.56, so we one might conclude that RUBI is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

