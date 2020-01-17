The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Rubicon Project (RUBI) closed the most recent trading day at $10.13, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital ad exchange operator had gained 33.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.73%.

RUBI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RUBI is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.81 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUBI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% lower. RUBI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RUBI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 103.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.88.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

