The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Rubicon Project (RUBI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.11, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RUBI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 183.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.69 million, down 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $181.63 million, which would represent changes of -1400% and +16.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RUBI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RUBI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

